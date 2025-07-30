Her Friend Has An Unrealistic Expectation About Men On Dating Apps, So She Gave Her Honest Feedback That She Wasn’t Ready To Hear

Honesty between friends can sometimes spark unexpected conflict.

AITA for telling my friend she’s in the same league as men she calls ugly? My friend (19F) downloaded dating apps like Tinder and Hinge for the first time about a week ago. For reference, she’s the type who always says she wants a boyfriend or wants to do couple things, and feels lonely single, etc. She’s also, in my opinion, at least, very normal and average, looks-wise. Not ugly, not super hot, just alright.

Since then, she’s been complaining to me that almost all the men there are ugly, short, etc, and that she doesn’t match with anybody hot. I asked to see which people she was calling ugly, and so she showed me her likes. It mostly showed people perfectly in her league, as in moderately attractive guys.

I told her that these guys were all in her league and she should give some of them a chance since she always complains about wanting to be in a relationship. She denied that she’s the same league as them and said that she’s much more attractive than them.

I pointed out that, in her own words, she doesn’t match with any of the guys she does find attractive. So she’s not in their league. She said I was a jerk. Am I?

Sometimes, telling the truth can cost you a compliment or a friend.

