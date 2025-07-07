Her Friend Was Late To A Get Together, So She Made Sure To Give Him A Cold Shoulder

If there’s one thing that really gets under my skin, it’s when people are late…

For anything!

It drives me insane!

So I can relate to how annoyed this woman is with her friend…

But is she being a bit harsh?

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for giving them the cold shoulder? “This is a stupid situation but I’m still livid about it. Everyone in the story is mid-late 20s. My group of friends made plans to get together for dinner over the weekend. One of the friends has a new GF and she was invited at the last minute. I called said friend to ask him to bring something I forgot about and mentioned that me and my BF might be a bit late. He confirmed that him and his GF would be late but didn’t give a time frame of when they might show up. Me and mine get to our friend’s house on time and we’re just hanging out. I mentioned that they would be late but had no other info to give. We sat around for 30 minutes and never heard anything from the late friend. I called to ask where they were and he responded with “oh ****” and said they would be there soon. We wait another 25 minutes before we get the text that they’re on the way. It takes about 10 minutes to get to the meeting house from his.

They finally arrived!

They walk in and casually mention that they got caught up in napping/playing games and lost track of time. This seemed to pacify the group but not at all for me. This friend is the poster boy for “being respectful of his time.” We had spats in the past where he accused me of not being mindful of his schedule and disrespectful of his time if I was unwilling to do something on a day he preferred. I wouldn’t be so livid if it was a one off thing but he’s almost always late.

She had enough.

I confronted him at the restaurant while his GF was in the bathroom (not totally comfortable with her yet so I didn’t say anything to her). I told him that he was disrespectful of all of our time and felt like he was a major ******* for making us chase him down a half hour after we were supposed to meet. He responded again with “sorry we were late” and completely ignored the other points I brought up to him. After that, I said almost nothing to either of them. I had nothing nice to say and couldn’t really even look at them without getting mad again. My BF and other friends said I was too harsh when I spoke to the friend but I’m so sick of the hypocrisy. I was petty with the cold shoulder but I had nothing to offer them. I’ll admit it was not my finest moment but AITA for getting as upset as I did?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader said she’s an *******.

Maybe it’s a good idea if these two don’t hang out for a while…

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.