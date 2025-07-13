Her Family Excluded Her From A Family Vacation When She Was 15, So Today At Age 26 She Told Them She Is Still Upset And Waiting For An Apology

There are some experiences we never truly get over.

Imagine being left out of a family vacation when you’re just a teenager. Would you eventually get over it, or would you still hold a grudge years later?

This woman shares how her family excluded her from a family trip, and why she is still waiting for an apology!

AITA for wanting an apology for an event that happened years ago? I (26F) still feel hurt about something that happened when I was around 15–16. Back then, my family was living in Germany (military) and my mom (46) planned a detailed weeklong trip to Italy for our family of five, plus my cousin.

Italy was close by and is my favorite place in the world, so I was excited based on vague mentions that it would happen “sometime in the summer” (which typically means when school is out… right?). But I was never given actual dates or any concrete info, no mention of it at dinner, no family meeting called, it wasn’t even on the family calendar which usually had everything from big trips like this to dentist appointments. I was the only one in high school at the time, so I was the only child with a schedule that really mattered and I had a major AP project due right at the end of the school year.

Four days before the trip, my stepdad casually asked if I had packed yet. That was the first time I realized this trip was actually happening then. By that point, it was too late. I couldn’t go without tanking my grade, because part of the assignment included presenting it in class. This came up again recently, and it turned into a three-day argument.

All I want is a real apology from my mom for not telling me, just a simple “I’m sorry I didn’t let you know when I should have” and this would not have been as dragged out as it has been. Instead, she offered vague apologies like “I’m sorry your schedule felt overlooked, I’m sorry it didn’t fall on your timeline” and focuses more on how hard it was to plan a trip for six people. I’ve acknowledged how much she took on and how little help she had from her husband (who should have been more involved), I get that coordinating everything was a huge task.

But I don’t understand how telling me somehow didn’t make the cut with all that effort she put into planning. Part of planning a big trip is making sure everyone involved knows about it… right? She packed bags for everyone else. Everyone else knew in advance. I was the only one blindsided. If I knew just a full week before leaving I would have been able to go because I would have had actual time to prepare, finish my project, and work something out with my teacher in regards to presenting that didn’t seem like I was just asking for an extension due to poor time planning.

To me, it’s not about holding a grudge or wanting to rehash the past. It’s about wanting her to take real ownership of the fact that she didn’t communicate something important without trying to defend it. Instead, she seems to think that her stress at the time should excuse the oversight completely. So Reddit—AITA for still wanting a direct apology all these years later?

