Her Lazy Boyfriend Stopped Trying To Build A Future With Her, So She Stopped Pretending She Was Okay With It

Relationships thrive on mutual growth, but not everyone evolves at the same pace.

While she was balancing work, school, and her goals, her boyfriend seemed content to stall out entirely — and she was left fronting the bill for his laziness.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for telling my boyfriend to get a job because I’m tired of supporting him economically? I (19F) have been together with my boyfriend (20M) for almost a year now. He dropped out of college after one semester and is currently unemployed.

But since then, things have gone downhill even more.

He’s not actively looking for jobs either. He says he wants to try freelancing, but I haven’t seen him take any real steps toward that.

She prides herself on staying busy and active.

We both still live with our parents, but I work part-time, take classes, and still make time to see friends, go swim, or train fitness.

Him, on the other hand…

He spends most of his time indoors, either playing Fortnite with the same friend every day, watching TikTok, or sleeping in.

There’s also a financial component to it.

Whenever we go out, I usually pay. Food or drinks—it all falls on me. And honestly, I’ve started feeling like I’m outgrowing him. I’m pushing forward and trying to build my life while he’s stuck in the same place.

So she finally confronts him about what he’s been feeling.

Yesterday I told him he needs to take action. Get any job available and stop being so spoiled. I was blunt, not rude.

But he won’t hear her out.

He got defensive and said I was being harsh and that I don’t understand how it feels because I’m a girl and don’t see things from a male perspective. That just made me even more frustrated.

Now things don’t feel the same.

He apologized later, but since then the vibe has been off between us. AITAH for finally saying what I’ve been holding in?

Her words may have stung, but it’s what he needed to hear.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter affirms this may only be the beginning of her dissatisfaction.

For this user, it doesn’t seem like the best match.

It may be time for an ultimatum.

This guy doesn’t even sound motivated enough to change.

Ultimately, she didn’t want to tear him down — she just wanted him to stand up and start doing his fair share.

She wanted a partner, not a liability.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.