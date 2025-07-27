Her Parents Told Her She Had A Free Day On The Family Vacation And Could Do Whatever She Wants, But Now They Want Her To Meet Relatives Instead

Sometimes families can be really annoying!

Imagine going on a family vacation, and your family tells you that there’s one particular day where everyone is going to do their own thing. You make plans that you’re really looking forward to, but then your parents change their mind and decide you should all do something else instead.

Would you agree to cancel your plans, or would you insist on doing what you planned to do?

This girl shares how her family wanted her to meet her relatives instead of doing what she had planned to do. They don’t seem open to the compromise she offered either.

Who is wrong here?

Check out the full story.

AITA for prioritizing Chicken Sandwich over meeting relatives? I’m in America with my parents. I am going to Los Angeles in a week. During the Los Angeles bout my parents and I made a list of what to do and where to eat. Now Saturday is a free day for everyone.

Everyone had their own plans!

This day is just “let’s do our own thing”. I want to go to Howlin Ray’s. I wanna eat their hot chicken despite might having to wait long. However relatives of my mom (my mom’s cousins from my grandma’s side) found out and invited my parents and I on that day for lunch.

UH OH…

My parents said fine since they are free but I said no. My mom asked why and I said I want to eat Howlin Ray’s. They were not happy. They found it ridiculous I want Nashville chicken sandwich over meeting relatives. But I told them I paid for my accommodation so I can control my schedule.

They weren’t getting her!

If my parents paid for my trip then I have to go but they did not. I said “If they want to meet me we will eat in Howlin Ray’s”. My mom got super mad for me prioritizing chicken over making connections but I told her I am set and that’s it.

They’re at a standoff.

She saying I’m wasting a big opportunity. It’s my trip and I paid for it. I want my own schedule.

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

The parents should just tell the relatives they’ll meet up at Howlin Ray’s.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks she is free to do whatever she wants to do!

This user doesn’t want her to waste her day by meeting some relatives.

That’s right! This user suggests being clear with the family and the relatives.

Exactly! This user thinks she is absolutely right for wanting to do whatever she wants to.

This user knows she is not wrong.

Her parents shouldn’t have told her she should do whatever she wants if they didn’t mean it.

