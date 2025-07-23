Her Roommate Tried To Implement A Curfew, And Got Upset When She Broke It

When you live in a shared living space, it is important to respect all your roommates and try to avoid drama.

What would you do if one of your roommates tried to make a curfew for you and tell you when you can and can’t hang out with other friends?

That is what happened to the roommate in this story, so she ignored the curfew and now she feels bad for causing some drama.

Check it out.

AITA for breaking the “curfew” my flat mate set for me because I hang out with guy friends? I live in a flat with 4 other girls. We’re university students who met in first year and decided to stay living together. One of the girls (“Anna”) has kind of taken on a self-appointed “flat mom” role.

This all seems pretty normal so far.

I generally get along with the girls and love living with them. That being said, I’m definitely closer with my course mates. My course is male-dominated, so most of my friends are guys. I just naturally click better with them because share interests and hobbies. Regardless, I still care about my flat mates and regularly spend time chatting with them during the day, and hanging out 3 or 4 nights a week for 3+ hours at a time. A few weeks ago, Anna told me she felt like I was prioritizing my male friends too much, and it was “pulling me away from the flat” and from “more important things” like flat movie nights or studying. She said it was causing tension in the flat, so to fix it she made a curfew for me – just me.

This is really weird.

The rules were: 1. don’t leave the flat after 6pm without asking Anna first, and 2. never leave between 6pm and 9am to see a guy I was really taken aback. I didn’t want to start a fight, so I reluctantly agreed. I still hung out with the flat like Anna wanted, but the whole thing felt controlling, and I just felt kind of down and like I didn’t fit in. The girls are into makeup, fashion, celebrity gossip, wine movie nights, social media drama, and I feel awkward, nerdy, and kind of humiliated when I try and join in.

At least the other roommates are reasonable.

After about a week of following the curfew, a couple of the girls told me they agreed that it was ridiculous. They offered to cover for me if I wanted to pop out. I decided they were right, but I disagreed that we needed to keep it a secret. I didn’t want to cause drama from lying or hiding things, so I said that there’s no need to straight up tell Anna, but if she asks, then please just be honest. I didn’t want to cause a rift between us, but also I can’t hide in a flat every evening because one person doesn’t like my friends. So, that night I went out and met a guy from my course. We went for a walk to a wilder area of campus where our professor had told us we could find a couple rarer species of wildlife. I was gone for maybe 2 hours.

Anna is way to controlling.

When I got back, Anna was waiting by the door. I tried to talk to her, but she just said “I’m not angry, just disappointed” (which made a couple of the girls snicker since Anna tries hard to exude that mom-energy). Anna hasn’t spoken to me since. Now it’s tense. She’s clearly upset with me for breaking the rule, even though it wasn’t something we agreed on as a group, and no one else supported it. I tried to respect her feelings, but I also think it’s overstepping to police who I see or when I go out.

She has nothing to apologize for.

I wrote her a note to apologize for breaking the rule without speaking to her about it first, but she is still avoiding me. I really don’t want this to cause some awkward tension for all of us, especially as we have to live together. AITA for not following the curfew she tried to enforce?

Anna thinks she is in charge of everyone and she needs to be told that this is not the case.

What a weird situation to be in.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

She doesn’t need permission from a roommate.

This commenter is spot on.

None of them are acting like adults.

This commenter says she should have never agreed to this.

It is hard to believe anyone would be this passive.

This roommate is delusional to think she can make these rules.

The appropriate response is to laugh in her face and live your life.

