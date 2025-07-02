Her Sister Said She Wouldn’t Fit The Wedding’s Aesthetic, And Now Most Relatives Have Backed Out Of The Ceremony

Weddings have a very unique way of bringing out the worst in people, especially when there’s long-standing tension involved.

What would you do if your sister invited you to her wedding but strongly hinted that you would not fit the look she wanted for the event?

Would you keep the thoughts to yourself and attend anyway?

Or would you refuse to go and tell your family what happened?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my family that my sister strongly implied that she doesn’t want me at her wedding, causing most of them to RSVP no? My sister and I have always had a complex relationship and are very different from one another, but I do love her and only want her to be happy. She got engaged a few months ago and at the beginning of last month she called me and told me that they’re going to have the wedding in Alberta since his whole family is there. Then she said that she wants me there but would “totally understand” if I didn’t come since I don’t fly, and it’s a 3-4 day drive. At that moment, I didn’t realize she was telling me not to come, so I said that I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I would drive with our cousin and make a road trip out of it.

Her sister was a little too honest.

Last Thursday, I got my invitation, and when I called to RSVP, I asked about the dress code. My dad told me that she emailed him about a certain color suit and tie so they could coordinate the pictures. She told me that I didn’t have to worry about that, that it’s nothing personal but because I have stretched ears, piercings and a tattoo on my hand, I don’t fit the aesthetic they’re going for. If I come we’ll take pictures with just us but I won’t be in THE pictures. I don’t cry often, but that made me cry, and I told her that if she doesn’t want me there, I won’t go. She didn’t say anything, and we hung up.

After finding out what happened, her family chose sides.

On Friday, I had lunch with my grandparents and my uncle and told them about it. My grandmother got so upset that she started crying and told me that if I’m not welcome, neither are my grandparents. My aunt and her husband and all my cousins RSVP’d no as well, and my brother and parents are thinking about not going as well. Although it means the world that they love me so much, I feel awful, like I’ve ruined my sister’s wedding, and that I should’ve kept my mouth shut. AITA?

Yikes! That’s an awkward and very stressful situation.

There’s probably more to this.

It would be interesting to know why their relationship is so “complex,” and what the sister has to say.

