Her Stepson Wants To Play Video Games All Night Long, But She Cuts Off The WiFi At 1 A.M. Every Night

AITA for having a Wi-Fi schedule for my stepson? “Summer has recently started for us here in Ohio. Typically during the school year, we have a Wi-Fi schedule that turns the Wi-Fi off at 10 PM for my stepson. Now that it is summer, we still have a Wi-Fi schedule, but the Wi-Fi turns off at 1 AM.

My fiancé lives with me and my stepson comes over multiple times a week. My stepson, long story short, is obsessed with video games and plays them all day long. He will literally ask for other people (fiancé) to get him food or drinks to not miss a moment of playing. To add, the games that he plays really aren’t appropriate for his age. He is in fourth grade and plays games like Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, etc. I used to try to forbid him from playing these games, but it would only cause fights and problems between my fiancé and I, so I stopped. I brought the Wi-Fi schedule up to my fiancé and it upset him. He said that it is summer and that he should be able to play as long as he wants because he is “just a boy.” And then he basically alluded that I would be ruining his summer because of this restriction.

Well, I am not lying when I say that if he didn’t have any restrictions, he would be playing video games until three or four in the morning. There is no reason that he needs to be playing video games from the time he gets here (5 pm) until the time he falls asleep. What has been happening lately is that my stepson will wake us up at 1 AM when the Wi-Fi turns off and ask what’s going on with the Wi-Fi. He has already been told multiple times that the Wi-Fi will be turning off at 1 AM. It is now day five of him waking us up in the middle of the night to ask about the Wi-Fi, to ask about the router, or to ask for another device to be on the Wi-Fi. It takes us both forever to go back to sleep because of this.

Well, last night, this really upset my fiancé because it woke him up and he was tired of it. So, he blamed me for even having the Wi-Fi restrictions and basically said that I was ruining his summer and that he was considering getting an apartment so that he could have the Wi-Fi he needed so that he didn’t need restrictions. And this instantly upset me and I freaked out on him. This Wi-Fi restriction is literally the only rule that this kid has because his dad let him do whatever the hell he wants basically. And it offended me so much that he basically insisted that life with me was so terrible because I restricted Wi-Fi. Talk about First World problems. So, am I the ******* for restricting my step stepson access to Wi-Fi?”

