Her Teenage Brother Expects Her To Drive Him Everywhere, But She Refuses To Drive Him Late At Night

You can only ask a person to do so much for them…

Before they snap on you!

Okay, this woman didn’t exactly “snap,” but she did finally tell her brother that she’s not going to drive him all over the place, all the time.

Is she wrong?

Read her story and see what you think.

AITA for not being the family Uber? “I’m a 24 year old woman. I’m in college and staying at home to try and save money. My younger siblings (8 year old sister and 16 year old brother) also live with us. I don’t pay rent but I do help with other minor bills, common chores around the house, and picking up my sister from school every other day. These are things I don’t even question doing. However recently my brother has been going out almost every night past 11 with his friends. He’s old enough yo get his license but my mother won’t let him due to him constantly using the “devil’s lettuce.” While I’m not happy with his choices I know that anything I say won’t help (or my mother would get mad at me for parenting.)

This is starting to get old…

Lately he’s been asking me to take him to his friends. Or my mom would ask me to do so, because she didn’t want to. I dropped him off a few times but eventually it became a problem. Instead of once in a while it was three times a week. I started saying no to him, only taking him out like once a week. My mother got upset and I explained to her I don’t feel like driving him out at 10 o’clock at night after work and school, knowing I’d have to pick him up too. She got upset and we all sat down (without my brother) where my mom explained he’s my responsibility. She went on to say that I don’t care about him and how I’m selfish. This is where I got upset.

This is ridiculous!

I feel like I do a lot already and never question when they ask me to do something. On top of being accused for not caring about him. However this is a normal pattern in our family dynamic. Long story short, he’s gotten away with things I wouldn’t even dream of doing at his age. For example taking the car without permission, no permit or license, and crashing it. Of course his safety was most important and we’re all glad he’s ok. But all my mom responded with was, “we really liked that car, that sucks”. This blew my mind but again not my place to say much. However I believe it is my choice when it comes to taking him out late at night, in my car, with my gas. If he wants to go out late then he should shape up and get his license already. And while my mom complains about his behavior she never does anything about it. AITA for not being the family Uber?”

He is not her responsibility. He is their mom’s responsibility. Maybe she should find somewhere else to live.

She’s not a taxi service!

