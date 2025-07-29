His 40th Birthday Falls Right After His Girlfriend’s Siblings’ Birthdays, So He Wants To Ask For A Party That’s Just About Him

Some birthdays mean more than others, especially when you feel like yours keeps getting lost in the shuffle.

WIBTA if I ask to not share my birthday? I grew up without any birthdays near mine. Family of five with my birthday in September, and the nearest family birthdays are in April and December. I also have a small extended family, and growing up, they weren’t nearby, so I don’t even remember celebrating any birthdays (their family’s or ours) together. My girlfriend’s family has only one more child (a family of six), but lots of cousins, aunts, and uncles nearby for celebrating birthdays. By coincidence, her brother and sister both have a birthday not only in September, but also less than a week before mine. Last year, their birthdays fell on a Tuesday and Wednesday, mine was on Friday.

It was her sister’s 50th birthday, so they threw a party on Saturday.

With a milestone birthday coming up, he wants his special day to himself.

My annoyance with this came from needing to ask my girlfriend to celebrate my birthday with me on my birthday instead of going to her sister’s house to help set up for the party. (To be very fair to my girlfriend, every birthday before last year, she has been AMAZING for my birthday.) We couldn’t celebrate mine on Sunday either because we were celebrating her friend’s (October) birthday early, because her friend wanted to go to a baseball game. The party was specifically for her sister and only had cake and decorations for her, but some people did bring gifts and leave them for her brother, too. This year, her siblings’ birthdays will fall on Wednesday and Thursday. Mine will be on Saturday, but the reason for this post is that this will be my 40th birthday. I want to have a party on my birthday because it’s an important number. I wouldn’t care if people drop off gifts for her siblings, but is it wrong to ask that the party is just for me? AITA?

