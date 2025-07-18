His Cousin Was Late For His Dad’s Service, And Now His Cousin Is Mad At Him For Not Delaying The Start

Missing the funeral for someone you really care about can be very disappointing.

AITA for not rearranging a funeral for my cousin? My (21M) dad died. It’s just me and my brothers (19M, 19M) and distant relatives. We have more family friends than we do close family so we try to value the family we do have when we get to see them. His funeral was yesterday.

Our cousin Khalie (24F) lived with us for much of her life because her mom struggled (being a single mom and in and out of difficult situations). I wouldn’t say my dad solely raised her but he played a big part in it, so they were close but since she turned 21 or so she’s moved out of state and hasn’t really come around much. Fine. She volunteered to make slideshows for the funeral. Great. One was going to be right before the eulogy and the other was going to be right after.

Until yesterday she didn’t mention having any scheduling conflicts, but then sprung on us that she was picking up her mom from the airport in the morning and might be late. Fine, whatever. She’d maybe miss most of the viewing. But then she starts calling during the viewing saying they had to eat and would be 60-90 minutes late and asked if we could request pushing things back, mind you, everything was already in motion. I said maybe the order of events could be changed but there was too much going on and didn’t get a chance to talk to the funeral home so things proceeded as normal.

I stopped answering her texts which she assumed meant things got moved around. She eventually arrived towards the end, missed most of everything, got mad at me after, saying I was selfish and talking to the funeral home could have been quick and easy and now she and her mom(?) feel robbed. Now she’s ranting on social media about her horrible family (me) denying her from being able to see her tributes. Mind you, her tributes are on her damn computer or CapCut or whatever she used to make them. I stupidly texted her briefly and said I wish it could have worked out but she just reiterated I am a selfish jerk. Am I?

Calling DURING a funeral to ask to delay the funeral is WAY too late. If anyone, she should be mad at her mom for booking a flight so close to the start of the funeral. Or she should be mad at herself for not bringing up a scheduling conflict BEFORE the funeral started. But, she’s grieving, so she’s obviously not thinking clearly.

