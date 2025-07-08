His Girlfriend Offered To Make Him Dinner Before He Went to Bed, But He Just Ate Something Quick Because He Knew He Had to Be Up Early The Next Day

If you’ve ever worked a job where you didn’t get a whole lot of sleep, you know how precious those few hours of snoozing can be.

And, as someone who did have one of those jobs in the past, I feel for the fella in this story.

It gets even more complicated when you’re dating someone who doesn’t have the same work schedule and doesn’t understand why you’re choosing sleep over spending time with them.

Check out what this guy wrote on Reddit in the story below!

AITA? I (20m) went to sleep before my girl (23f) could make dinner. “I work 8:30 am to 9 pm. It takes me about an hour to commute, and by virtue of my work I need to get there at least 30 minutes prior to opening.

This guy’s schedule is ROUGH.

I’ll usually get home around 10:30 – 11p m, wake up around 4:30-6 and leave the house 5:30-6:30 am depending on traffic. Last night I got home, showered, and sat with my girl while she opened Pokemon cards for 40 minutes (she waited for me to get home to open them). After she was finished she offered to make pizza. Keep in mind it’s already midnight at this point.

He knew it wouldn’t be quick…

My girlfriend is a sweetheart but bless her heart she’s not quick nor is she efficient. It would have taken at least another hour and a half before we’d be able to eat. So I made myself a sandwich instead, and went to bed. She got really upset with me, and now I’m wondering if I’m in the wrong.

All he wants is some sleep1

The way I figured, she knew what time I would be coming home and when I’d need to go to sleep. If she wanted us to have dinner together she should have had said dinner ready instead of expecting me to only get four hours of sleep. She offered to let me sleep and wake me up when the pizza was ready, but the last thing I needed after walking 20 miles the day prior was someone to wake me up at 1 am. AITA?”

She asked and he answered. There’s nothing wrong with choosing sleep over food.

These two are definitely not on the same page…

