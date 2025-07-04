His Girlfriend Wants Him To Cancel His Plans And Stay With Her Because She’s Feeling Down, But He Thinks That’s Unhealthy

We all want to be there for our partners, but at what point does an expectation of support veer into unhealthy territory?

What, in other words, is the line between support and dependence?

Check out these details an decide for yourself.

AITAH for refusing to cancel my weekend plans and stay home when I planned to go out for drinks with a friend? I made plans with a friend for this weekend. We made the plans a couple of weeks ago as we haven’t seen each other for a few months. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 3 years and she suffers from depression.

And as the stars aligned, a bad episode coincided with his plans.

Recently she’s being going through a low period and hasn’t been feeling great. We live together and I’ve been there for her. She asked me today if I’d cancel my plans with my friend. I asked why and she just said she’d rather have someone here with her.

He tried to offer other options for companionship:

I mentioned she could invite a friend around or go to her parents house. She said no and said I should stay. I said that as awful as it is how she’s feeling, it’s not healthy to expect me to not see my friends while she’s feeling low. I said it’s something I’m looking forward to and I shouldn’t have to give up my social life.

And now feelings are hurt.

She said I’m being uncaring and unsupportive and that I should be fine staying with her while she’s feeling low. I just repeated again that it’s not healthy to expect me to give up my social life. AITAH for refusing to cancel?

People responded in the comments:

Is this just a case of misery literally loving company?

The term “weaponized” came up a lot.

She has more than one option.

As someone who’s struggled with depression my entire life, learning how to cope with that without making it your loved ones’ problem is a genuine and important skill.

Often worked out with experience, therapy, and growth.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.