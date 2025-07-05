His Girlfriend Wants To Buy New Furniture And Split Costs, But He Doesn’t Think It’s Necessary And Doesn’t Want To Contribute

Disagreements will happen in any relationship; how you deal with them is what really matters.

In this case, a boyfriend is struggling to convince his girlfriend that since they don’t need new furniture, he doesn’t need to chime in and contribute.

She thinks he should pay half, even though he doesn’t want to.

Read the story and find out who’s right.

AITA for refusing to pay half of the furniture cost for things I don’t want or need? My girlfriend and I moved into the apartment we currently live in around two years ago. The apartment was unfurnished apart from the electricals in the kitchen (Fridge Freezer, washing machine and oven) so we had to buy most of it new. I had a fairly new TV so I brought that, my gf had a new chest of drawers so she brought that.

Everything else we bought together, so we bought a sofa, bookshelf, new TV stand, bedside cabinets and a dining table and chairs.

That’s a big investment, as furniture is not cheap.

We’ve added other things since then for decoration but we have everything we need and it’s in good condition. My gf mentioned last week about wanting a new sofa. The one we have is still in great condition and I like it so I said I don’t really want to be replacing something for no reason.

But his girlfriend wants to change things up and prioritize aesthetics.

She mentioned looking for a nicer one but I just repeated again it would be wasting money. She mentioned also looking for a new chest or drawers and a bedside cabinet.

I mentioned she was free to buy new ones but I won’t be paying towards them as they’re not needed and they’re only for her.

They disagree.

She said I should be paying my half since I also live here but I just pointed out the drawers are only filled with her things and the bedside cabinets we currently have are still in good condition and don’t need replacing. She was still going on about wanting to replace them but I just pointed out it’s wasteful to replace things in good condition just because she feels like it.

He doubled down, but so did she.

I said I’m not willing to waste my money on things that we don’t need. She got annoyed and said I should be paying my way. I asked if she’d pay if I decided I wanted a new TV and bought an expensive one but she said that’s different, but wouldn’t explain how. AITA?

Disagreeing is normal, so respecting that sometimes you’ll have different opinions and priorities is healthy.

Let’s see if Reddit has anything to say regarding this situation.

Wanting furniture that looks nicer is not wrong.

But she can’t demand her boyfriend pay for it if he simply doesn’t want to.

