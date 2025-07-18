His Girlfriend Was Totally Cool With Him Working Out With A Female Friend, But Then He Took It Too Far

In romantic relationships, trust is really important if two people are going to go the distance.

But this doesn’t just mean an obligation to trust your partner.

It’s important that they don’t do anything to erode that trust either.

This careful balance is something that the guy in this story found out, to his detriment, after spending a little too long with a female friend.

AITA for ruining my girlfriend’s mood on her vacation day? My girlfriend (31) and I (30) have been arguing for the last few days over my relationship with my close female friend. I have a small circle of friends, which includes one female friend whom I’ve known for around five years now. My girlfriend has been aware of this relationship since day one; they have met, and are part a few instant messenger chats together.

Over the past few weeks, I have been rebuilding my workout habits, during this time my female friend asked me to go over for a yoga class at the studio she works in. I shared this with my girlfriend and heard no concerns, and attended the class. A few days ago, I asked the friend to workout with me. My girlfriend’s attitude changed after hearing this. I asked her if there was any issues prior to going, and she said no.

Anyway, I did get a sense that something was off, and addressed it that very night when I got home. I told her that I understand if this feels weird to her, and I can ensure it won’t happen again. She proceeded to claim nothing was wrong, but acted very dismissive for a few days. Then, last night it became a fully fledged argument, as I was very exhausted. Finally, at the end of the night she admitted that while she doesn’t have issues with either singular action (the yoga, the workout, or us texting often ) she did find the culmination of all three bothersome . She also claimed that I worked out with her to get attention, and that I have subconscious reasons, which I still find offensive.

This morning I told her I don’t feel great. I am also nursing a foot injury and dealing with work drama. She remained dismissive, and proceeded to post a reel with her male friend (they were together for a mutual friend’s birthday, something that was planned months ago). At this point I felt offended and disrespected, and asked for an apology. She said that she doesn’t understand why I would feel disrespected, and that I’m a selfish person for even bringing this up when she’s on a vacation day (she has worked very hard last few weeks and this is indeed valuable time off for her).

AITA?

This couple clearly has some issues that a good, heartfelt conversation would go some way to solving.

Sure, a one-off event with a female friend would be no problem at all, but if the frequency of these events is making her feel uncomfortable it is her responsibility to be honest about it, and her boyfriend’s job to ease her concerns.

Acting all upset when she merely posts a reel with a male friend is no way to do that.

But others thought that his focus on the female friend, at the detriment of his relationship, was the real problem.

Honestly, it feels like this is a relationship that needs focussed communication – no one else involved, no phones, just a real conversation between two people.

If they love one another, they’ll find a way to compromise on this – but honesty here is the only way forward.

If she’s got an issue with the friend, she needs to be clear. And if he has any ulterior motives, he needs to address this, and consider who he really wants to spend his time with.

His girlfriend should be his priority.

