His Sister Told His Wife To Divorce Him, So He Cut Ties And Chose His Marriage Instead

It’s one thing to dislike your sibling’s partner, but it’s a whole other thing to try to end their marriage.

So, what would you do if a family member openly disrespected your spouse, then called them and urged them to end the relationship altogether?

Would you let it go because they’re just looking out for you?

Or would you draw a hard line and walk away from your sibling for good?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

Aita for removing my sister from my life after she asked my wife to divorce me My older sister doesn’t like my wife, and she never did. She was against our marriage, and she doesn’t respect her or my marriage because she either ignores my wife completely or taunts her. My wife tolerated her this whole time, but later today, my wife told me that my sister called her and she asked her to divorce me cause she’s not suitable for me. I went to my sister and asked her why she would tell my wife to divorce me. I said that I understand she doesn’t like my wife, and it’s okay, she doesn’t have to, but asking her to divorce me is going too far. She says that my wife is controlling me, and I married her because of my insecurities, and we aren’t a good match. This is when I told her that our families approve of our marriage, and asked why she is so against it.

Here’s where things stand.

She said she’s against it because she cares about me and my marriage, and my wife is not good for me. I said that I love my wife, I trust her, and I don’t think that I can find a better woman for me, and if she doesn’t agree or respect my wife and our marriage, then I am removing her from my life. And I’m speaking for both of us because my wife doesn’t want to tolerate her anymore. My sister got emotional, and she said that she is just trying to help me, and I should listen to her, and she is not my enemy, and I’m her brother, so she won’t ruin me. I feel bad for asking her for permanent removal from my life, and I do love my sister, but my wife comes first to me, so I’m prioritising my future. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like a very emotional time for these siblings.

Let’s see what insight the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

Given the whole situation, it may do him some good to find a therapist and get all of this off his chest.

