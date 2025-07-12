His Classmate Ruined Their Presentation, But Thankfully His Teacher Realized How Much Work He Put Into The Project And Didn’t Fail Him

If you had the option to do a presentation in school as part of a group or solo, which would you choose?

This guy shares how he decided to do a presentation in school as project with another classmate, but that ended up backfiring pretty badly when his classmate clearly didn’t know what he was talking about.

Was he wrong for how he handled this situation?

Check out the full story.

AITA for throwing my classmate under the bus? So today I had a oral presentation and I was in a team with a classmate. The teams were an option but I wanted to help him cause he is not really good in orals. We had 13 slides about medical aid to die ( this is important for later ) it was against or for it. I told him I would present everything except for the against since he was presenting it.

I reminded him multiple times that he only had to practice his 4 slides and I would do the other 9. I reminded him to practice to be ready we needed to do 5 min and I told him that when I practiced it I did my part in 8m30 so he only had to do like 3 mins while practicing. So when we started the oral I did the first 5 slides then he did one in about 15 sec when he clearly could have done 30 sec on that slide alone with the info on it.

They had already decided on their work.

Now this is when rue subject goes into place we where talking about medical aid to die. In that slide he said that if you where depressive you could ask for MAD (medical aid to die) which is completely false and I clearly stated that in my slide just before that. Then I did my part again and it was his time again. He basically said the same nonsense again and I was really mad. (This is where I could be the AH)

So after he was done talking I said word for word but in French “you clearly don’t know what you are talking about I will redo the slide” so he shut his jaw and I said the actual info then we continued as normal but he still did a bad job for the rest. Everyone says I’m right except my father and he also said that this is how he raised me. He said I should have thought about my teammates grade.

But he was concerned about HIS grade.

But here is the thing our teacher said that you and your teammate would have the same grade and so I did this to try to save my grade. BUT the teacher made an exception for me and so my teammate will fail and I will get a okay grade.

He never should’ve tried to help his friend by teaming up with him.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has a personal dislike towards group projects.

Exactly! This user knows that this guy put in his work and effort!

This user knows why we should always avoid group projects!

This user has a better suggestion for next time!

This user has some important questions for this guy!

They really should’ve rehearsed together before the presentation.

