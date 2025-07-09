July 9, 2025 at 2:22 am

His Tenant Told Him She Felt Uncomfortable Living With A Male Roommate, So She Wants Him To Move Out Of His Own House

by Sarrah Murtaza

Some people can really act like the most entitled people, and it is insane how much they expect!

If you bought a house that came with a tenant and the tenant didn’t want you to live in the house, would you agree to move out of your own home, or would you evict the tenant?

This guy shares how his lodger wanted him to move out of his own house.

AITAH for moving into the house I inherited even though the lodger doesn’t feel comfortable around men?

I inherited a house that came with a lodger with a 6 year old that is renting one of the rooms.

She is upset because I have in her words made it terrifying to live here since I’ve moved in.

She doesn’t feel safe with her and her daughter living with a man she just met and that she wants to stay away from men because of issues with her ex. That’s why living with an old woman felt so safe.

Btw this is all being communicated through notes she’s been leaving because she avoids me.

I’ve already wrote back that she can move out whenever.

She left another note saying she will, but she really doesn’t want to have to because the reason she moved in here was so her daughter could go to the school district here and the only way she was able to afford to live here is because her lease is just for $150 (for utilities) and housework and they might have to move back in with her ex.

So basically she wants me to move out.

I don’t want to because the house still has a mortgage that I would have to continue to pay in addition to paying for rent somewhere else.

There technically is the option to get a female tenant.

However the prices for renting a single bedroom won’t cover the mortgage and I can’t afford to make up the difference.

Plus I’d have to deal with my grandmas things faster than I want to.

Another big thing is I can avoid tax reassessment on the house if I move in within a year which is also why selling is definitely off the table.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being way too entitled here!

