His Wife Planned Father’s Day Without His Kids Every Year, So One Finally Decided Not To Come And Started Questioning The Relationship

It’s hard to feel close to someone who keeps letting you feel forgotten.

So, what would you do if your parent kept saying they wanted to see you, but never pushed back when their new spouse excluded you from every family event?

Would you keep trying to show up?

Or would you reconsider the whole situation?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH – For not wanting to spend Father’s Day with my dad because his wife makes plans every year & doesn’t invite us? Pretty much what it says: every year, my dad’s wife makes big plans for Father’s Day, and every year, we (my dad’s kids) aren’t included in them. Dad remarried & it’s been an ongoing pattern of his kids being conveniently “forgotten” at some family events. He’s not a planner, so his wife plans everything & more times than not, her family gets the invite, but ours “slipped her mind”. It’s really impacting the way I see my dad. He doesn’t like confrontation and sort of just goes along with it. He expresses wanting to spend more time together, but his wife gets upset if she’s not invited.

She makes it very clear how she feels.

Meanwhile, she has solo dates with her kids often. If I named all the double standards, it would be a grocery list. We’re very different people – my siblings, dad, and I are hard workers who own homes, etc. He married down and into an entitled family. To some extent, I think he’s being taken advantage of, but he’s an adult, so I respect the family he chose. I’m ranting, but would love your thoughts on how to navigate this. I love my dad very much, but I don’t feel welcome due to the stepfamily. AITA?

Wow! She’s definitely giving evil stepmother vibes.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about her.

These are very valid questions.

This person suggests having a talk with him.

According to this reader, his kids should make an attempt to plan something.

For this person, there are no winners here.

It sounds like they need to talk and then confront the stepmother to let her know that this behavior will not be tolerated.

Full stop.

