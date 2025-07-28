Homeowner Figures Out Why A Neighbor Moves Their SUV On Thursdays, So They Move Their Trash Bins To Block The Vehical

I’ve lived in busy areas where you’re lucky to find street parking at all, so it never really bothers me when someone parks in front of my house.

That’s not the case in today’s story.

Some people get really annoyed when anyone parks in front of their house, like the homeowner in this story who notices a neighbor’s weird habit of moving their SUV on Thursdays.

It seems mysterious at first, but soon the homeowner realizes what’s really going on and decides to put a stop to it.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You sweep what you sow Every other Thursday like clockwork, a random Mazda SUV would park in front of my house early in the morning and sit there for hours. I only have one car, which I keep in the garage, so the spot in front of my place is always open. At first, I thought maybe it was a tutor or maybe someone visiting a relative on a regular basis.

OP figured out why the car was parked where it was.

One day while walking my dog I took an alternate route in the neighborhood and saw the same SUV parked outside a house a few streets down. That’s when it dawned on me that the days they park in front of my house coincided exactly with the street sweeping schedule for my neighborhood. They were moving their car in front of my house so the sweeper could access and clean their curb, while preventing mine from being cleaned. Once I figured out what was going on, I knew my assignment.

Time to get revenge.

This Thursday, I got up early and rolled my trash cans out to block my curb before they arrived. Sure enough, when they came they circled once and parked in front of another poor neighbor’s house. I waited and watched from my window as they got out of the car and walked back towards their house.

It gets even better!

I proceeded to drive my car over and parked right in front of their house, in the exact spot where their Mazda normally occupies. Then I walked back home and rolled my trash cans back in, with ample time before the sweeping truck came. They wanted a clean curb at another neighbor’s expense, so I made sure they got a taste of their own medicine.

That was clever! Why can’t the neighbor just park in their driveway on street sweeping days?

