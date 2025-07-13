HR Tried To Fire An Employee Weeks Before His Pension Kicked In, But He Caught Them In Their Own Trap And Stayed Until Retirement

Workplace politics can get ugly, especially when money and pensions are on the line.

So, what would you do if your employer tried to force you out right before you were set to retire with full benefits? Would you allow them to fire you for no reason? Or would you fight back with everything you have?

In the following story, one veteran employee finds himself in this exact situation and refuses to let them get the better of him. Here’s what happened.

HR tried to Get Rid of my Dad right before he was able to get his pension My Father has worked for a Forbes 500 company since the 70s. He moved up the ranks as a software engineer and management, and has patents for the company that saved it millions of dollars. He’s almost to pension age, and suddenly HR starts making his life miserable. He noticed this trend was happening to some of his coworkers when they were getting close to age 60 as well. HR Lady calls him into the office and says that he was not punching in and out at the correct time.

He knew they couldn’t prove it.

My Father, an engineer, is very, very detail-oriented. He knew that these were false accusations and asked HR to prove it. They came back a week later and couldn’t prove it. And he said, “Of course you can’t. I have been driving the corporate carpool bus from [A major city 40 miles away from the company] for the last 15 years. I always have 16 witnesses on my clock in time, and I haven’t been late in 15 years.”

When the first excuse didn’t work, she found another.

The HR Lady came back a week later and said that they were going to fire him for letting people into the building without proper identification. He asked to see when and where he was letting someone into the building without a badge. They showed that he held the door for his best friend, who had also been working there since the 70s, who had his foot cut off after having type 2 diabetes. He was in a wheelchair. Prior to this, my dad took the chief of security out for lunch and told him about how this company wanted him to leave before he got his pension, so he got some footage of his own.

They were shocked when he turned it around on them.

My dad said, “That is very interesting. You are going to fire me for holding the door for my best friend of 35 years after his foot was amputated and he was in a wheelchair? Fine, then I hope you fire the CEO and yourself as well!!!” He then proceeded to show footage of the HR lady holding the door for his friend and the CEO holding the door for his friend. My Father ended up staying there until he got his pension.

Wow! Companies that do this sort of thing are the absolute worst.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

He did the right thing! Hopefully, it helped make lasting changes for his coworkers, too.

