Impatient Grocery Store Customer Is Rude To Staff, But Karma Isn’t Going To Let Her Get Away With It

Rude customer gets karma Here’s a story about karma that happened about last week. Backstory, I’m a cashier at a supermarket and was checking out a lady. M = Me, CW = Co-Worker, and L = Lady.

Lady is putting her stuff onto the belt. M: “Hi, how are you?” Lady just stares at me and storms off.

M: “Uhh, okay then.” to my CW on the register next to me. Lady comes back 30 seconds later and slams a 24 pack of water onto the belt. L: “I’m not paying full price for this!”

M: “Do you have a store card?” L: Now, yelling and looking through her purse, “No, just put one in, I don’t have time for this!” M: “Miss, I can’t put one in for you; you would have to get your-“

L: “This is freaking ridiculous. I’m late for work, and I need to get out of here.” CW: “You’d need to get your own store card; we aren’t allowed to give out one.” Lady stares at my Co-Worker and starts mumbling random stuff.

M: “So do you want to get the water, you’d need to get three for the sale price anyway…” L: “No, whatever, I need to get out of her.e” She pays and storms off. Not even a minute goes by, and she’s back.

L: To my Co-Worker and I, “Do you have a problem?” CW: “Miss, no one talks to me like that.” L: “I highly doubt that.” Then, proceeds to chuckle to herself.

L: “Did I leave my bananas here?” M: “Nope.” She storms off yet again. Finally, the rudest customer I’ve ever dealt with is gone. Nope. Five minutes later she’s back. She starts talking to my Co-Worker, Manager, and Cart Guy as I’m checking out customers.

Someone stole her phone while she came back into the store asking if “We had a problem.” She just left it in an empty cart.

She spent the next TWO hours in the store, walking around trying to find her phone. No luck. Karma played out right in front of me. This lady treated us like we were pieces of dirt, and next thing we know someone stole her phone. So much for being in a rush.

This woman should’ve been nicer and signed up for the store card — she’d probably still have her phone!

