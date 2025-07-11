In-Laws Insulted Him During A Family Fight But Then Showed Up Wanting Peace, So He Refused And Kicked Them Out

Sometimes, being the bigger person just means keeping your distance.

So, what would you do if your in-laws insulted you, showed zero remorse, and then expected you to forgive them on the spot for the sake of “keeping the peace?”

Would you give them another chance?

Or would you stand your ground and refuse?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in a similar situation and shows them the door.

Here’s the full scoop.

Aita for not reconciling with my wife’s parents and her sister and kicking them out when they insulted me My wife and I got married last year after dating for 7 years. My wife’s side of the family doesn’t particularly like me, but we still got along for the sake of getting along. But a month ago, my wife and her sister had a huge argument, and my wife’s parents took her sister’s side. So I took my wife’s side and tried to calm them down, but that resulted in them directing their anger towards me. They said it’s between them, and that I should stay out of it, but I didn’t and said I’m her husband and I will defend her. We left and went no contact after they started insulting me.

But today they showed up at my door, and I didn’t want to, but I let them in for my wife’s sake . They kept discussing, and they said they wanted to reconcile. My wife said she would forgive, but she needs time.

Here’s where things got really heated.

They asked me if I am willing to reconcile with them I replied that don’t even think about it and I don’t even want to see their face, I told them that they should talk to their daughter and leave my home when they are done. They said that I’m talking like a child, I got angry and asked them to leave after we started arguing again, her sister said that my wife should have a say as well I told her to shut up and leave and whatever decision my wife will make, she’ll hear from her later. After they left, I told my wife that she should listen to me and cut this toxicity out of our lives, but if she wants to reconcile with her family I won’t stop her but leave me out of this, and I don’t want to talk to her family unless they change their behaviour. My wife said she’ll think about it, and if she reconciles with her family, she’ll ask them to stay away from me AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like emotions are running really high for this family.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any advice for them.

