Insurance Claims Adjuster Used To Use A Professional Voice On The Phone, But When His Boss Complained It Was Time To Talk Like A Radio DJ

“You need to be more energetic on calls.” Ten-Four This incident is from around eight years ago, though some important context is that twenty years ago – at university – I was a DJ for a show on my student radio station. Here I learned the “radio host voice” for between songs. Extremely positive, short burst. So, onwards.

He didn’t use this “radio host voice” at his next job.

I was a claims adjuster for an auto-insurer. My role served as first notification of loss, confirming what level of cover was held, if a vehicle was likely to be repaired or salvaged, potential liability outcome, and any underwriting concerns. My natural tone of voice is quite flat and professional. So while a customer may have disliked certain outcomes, it was never hostile or complaint worthy. However, one team leader auditted a telephone call I handled. Correct liability, correct offering of a repairer, correct attempt to capture third party claimant, correct timescales… Incorrect customer mirroring and service. “You have set the correct expectations,” they said. “But, you’re far too flat and come across disinterested. That is not how we handle claims.”

The customer didn’t seem to mind.

“The customer didn’t complain,” I said. “They even thanked me on the call.” “Our call standards are high service and care. You must be more energetic, I need to feel you on the call.” “Ten-four.” I said. You’ll get more energy. I thought. So from that moment on? Full deployment of my radio annoumcer voice.

Read the following in an upbeat radio announcer voice.

Customer can’t have repairs due to damage? “Your vehicle has rolled over! The repair will be more than the vehicle value, it’s a total loss, you get no courtesy vehicle, thank you for calling, good afternoon!” Another insurer disputes liability? “I understand you support your client, but the facts of the case have my insured established and correctly proceeding. No, I’m not willing to concede this matter. Yes, I am aware you are litigating, you must serve papers at gives address. Thank you for calling and have an awesome day!”

His coworkers found it funny.

To make matters even more ridiculous, my office had desks that rise and fall at a button press. So I would be stood up, voice projecting over the entire team, straight to the team leader. Other adjusters would be muting calls while laughing, others taking bets on what threats the other caller was saying, while my leader stewed in their seat nailed in place by the call energy they felt. The cherry on the cake being external auditors marking said calls as top marks all across the board. “Exemplary service and understanding attitude.” My leader was not impressed and could do nothing.

