Drones Attached To Hoses Spotted Washing In New York City Could Be The Future Of Window Cleaning

The thing with developing new technologies is that it’s not always apparent exactly what they’ll be used for.

Sometimes new use cases pop up that make you say “Oh yeah…I guess that could work?”

Like in this video from TikTok user @smolsboard:

A man operates a drone with a remote – nothing too unusual so far.

Except this drone is tethered – specifically by a hose feeding a constant stream of water.

And it’s spraying that water right at the windows of a building a few stories tall.

Huh.

There was the inevitable debate about whether this was more helpful or hurtful to the workforce:

Also it’s potential limitations:

It’s gotta be better than nothing, right?

But how effective is it?

I guess time will tell if cleaning drones ever truly take off.

