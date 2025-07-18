Kid Started Small Talk With A Cashier, But The Cashier Responded With A Cringe-Worthy Line That He Immediately Regretted

When you’re working and you’re not in the zone, awkward moments can happen.

Have you ever regretted saying something immediately after you said it, but there was no way to take it back?

This man was working at the register when a little kid started small talk. He tried to join the conversation but ended up saying something that didn’t make sense, and he can’t stop thinking about the interaction.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean it, don’t bite the cat I’m not good with children. I’m also bad at small talk. Lastly, I primarily run on sarcasm. Sometimes, these things don’t combine well for certain situations. Children babbling at me at the register is one of them.

This man had small talk with a child at the register.

Child: We’re getting a new litter tray! The kitty broke hers! Me: Oh, that’s nice. Child: She’s a bad kitty. She bit me.

He responded with a line that didn’t make sense.

Me (in a moment of complete brain-deadness): Did you bite her back? Silence. Child’s mother: No. No! Don’t bite the cat, Johnny! To make matters worse, a coworker was behind that family in the line. I think she thought I was crazy.

He didn’t know why he blurted such a response.

RIP for workplace reputation. I don’t know why I said that. I don’t know, but it haunts me endlessly.

That is a funny response!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

You sound awesome, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short but sweet.

Apparently, people are loving his reply.

Finally, this person thinks it sounds more like a silly dad joke.

It’s both funny and regretful when your mouth moves faster than your brain.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.