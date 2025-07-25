Little Boy Pays For His Own Kids Meal, And The Dad Shows Him The Proper Way To Interact With Cashiers

You hear so many horror stories of the service industry that it is nice to hear a good one every once in awhile.

Kids can be so excited when they’ve saved up enough money to buy things all by themselves, but kids don’t always know the correct way to pay for things.

Read about one Redditor’s recent cashier experience with a little boy and a father who cares about manners.

See the story below for all the details.

“This is the right way to give the cashier your money.” Two stories in two days? Yep! I worked at national sandwich chain for two years and in that time, I saw some crazy stuff going down. Not everything was bad, however. As weird and bizarre as my town is, there are some good people that live here.

But this time, it was weird in a good way!

One afternoon, as I was starting my shift at national sandwich store, a dad and his son came in to get a sandwich. This kid was maybe 5 years old and as cute as could be. He had been saving up his money to get one of our kid’s meals, and he was so excited to get to pick out everything he wanted on his sandwich.

And this kid did not skimp on all the fixings.

He added a cookie and a chocolate milk to complete the order and everything got put into one of the new, awesome Lion King bags we had. (I totally got one for myself!) When we got to the register, he pulled out his Spider Man wallet and pulled out the money he needed. It was all bunched up and wadded, but he carefully placed it on the counter and then looked at me.

But, this is when everything changed.

I have adults that hand me wads of cash, so it’s nothing new to reach across the counter and smooth it all out before I end the transaction. However, as I started to reach for it, his dad stopped me. Dad: “No, son. This won’t do.” Son: “What did I do, dad?”

That’s when the dad said the unthinkable.

Dad: “Well, it’s rude to just throw your money in a ball at the cashier. You need to be polite and take the time to straighten out each bill, and then hand it to her so she can get you the right amount of change.” The dad took the bills, straightened them out and handed them back to the little boy to try again. Dad: “This is the right way to give the cashier your money. They’ll always appreciate you for it.”

A true service hero!

Little boy was so excited when I took the money from him and gave him back his change and his lunch bag. He shouted “thank you,” and took his dad’s hand to be on his way. Thank you to that dad for teaching his son that retail workers are people too.

