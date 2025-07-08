Lowe’s Shopper Wasn’t Happy About How The Store Handled Her Appliance Delivery

Come on Lowe’s!

Yes, friends, it’s time to listen to another TikTokker complain about how Lowe’s botched a home delivery.

This time it comes from a woman named Jenna who wasn’t too happy about her experience.

Jenna didn’t hold back and she told viewers, “Alright, so Lowe’s can absolutely suck it.”

She said she ordered a new refrigerator, microwave, and oven from Lowe’s and was told that the appliance delivery was pushed back to 13 days after her purchase.

Jenna wasn’t happy about the delay and when she called the store, the response she got was, “We don’t know.”

She was supposed to receive a text message confirming the day before delivery, but she never got one.

Jenna called the store again and was told that her items were out for delivery, but they didn’t have a time window. Jenna pressed the worker and was then told, “I don’t know, but it’s not getting delivered today.”

The TikTokker told the Lowe’s worker that she’d already moved her oven and refrigerator out of her house and her family had to eat all meals out because of it. She also told him that they’d been keeping medication in coolers in the house so they wouldn’t go bad.

The worker guaranteed her that the appliances would be delivered the next day and even told Jenna that they’d lower the price because of her troubles.

Jenna checked her account online to be sure and noticed that nothing had been updated regarding her delivery. She called the store again and an employee told her that they didn’t see a delivery time for her, but that it was going to happen that day.

The worker then told her to call back in an hour and a half.

Jenna called back and was told that her delivery was set to show up between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Unhappy, she called the Lowe’s customer number and they told her they didn’t know anything, either.

Finally, Jenna was told by yet another Lowe’s store employee that the delivery wasn’t scheduled and it was going to be a few more days.

She said it was unacceptable and added, “I mean, this is a lot of money. Now they’re saying maybe tomorrow, but these are just emails; no one will talk to me.”

Jenna posted a follow-up video and said that her appliances were finally delivered.

But she still had some complaints about what happened…

It shouldn’t be this hard to get appliances delivered, right?

