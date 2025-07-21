Man Abandons His Family To Start A New One With His Mistress, But When He’s At The End Of His Life, He Suddenly Wants To Reconnect With His Firstborn

It can be really sad when a parent dies, but if you were never close to your parent, it may not be sad at all.

If your dad abandoned you and didn’t want anything to do with you, would you still go to his funeral? Or would you ignore him like he ignored you?

The person in this story is in this situation and isn’t sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide what’s best.

AITA for not going to my father’s funeral? For context, my parents had already separated, and my father had started a new family. He moved his mistress into the house that my mother had purchased. Even before their separation, he was already involved with this woman and had children with her.

They are not close to their father at all.

He was also the one who chose to cut off communication with me, ignoring my attempts to reach out. When he was on his deathbed, he asked to see me in the hospital, but I decided to block all communication from his side of the family.

Unless they feel like there would be much needed closure from going to the funeral, I don’t think it’s necessary to go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

He wasn’t really a father figure.

Another person shares their perspective.

It’s fine not to go.

It was also fine not to go to the hospital.

He only reached out because he was dying.

Dad waited way too long to reach out.

That ship had sailed.

