Employees Followed The Rules To The Letter And Flooded The Control Office With Phone Updates, So The Office Told Them To Use An App Instead

Want us to call in? Sure! I work on the railway, and I was assigned to a project to check all incoming trains to the railyard during specific times. Now, for safety reasons of everyone involved, we need to tell the area control office when we are fiddling with a train in case someone else is doing work on it. Bad times if we engage the brakes while someone is working on them, for example.

We get told that we should call in when we start checking a train and once when we are done. So far, so good. The control office, however, was not prepared for how many trains we were gonna check. We were a handful of people, calling in twice for every train. A lot of calls, basically, but it worked.

Day 2, however, we got new orders. We are to use the railyard’s own mobile app, where they make a list of all the trains we check, and we just check in and out of the app. This was super good for us since we can see if anyone else has entered and was working on a train in the app.

It was super good for everyone involved! Well, that is until day 3, when we left our list of trains for the day at the office. New personnel proclaimed that they certainly did not have time to enter that whole list of trains into the app. Fair enough, we know we are a drain on their resources, and tell them that’s fine. We will just call in when we start working on a train.

Now, we could sometimes call in and say, “I’ll be working on train XX, then YY, and later ZZ.” They would just check us into all of them since the trains just sit there most of the time, especially, if they are not being shunted or repaired. We could work around cleaners and other personnel safely.

But not now. Now, we call separately for the start and finish of each train. You can hear the control office people started figuring it out. They complained to our project manager, who basically said that we were clear to just phone in according to the rules.

It took half the shift before the message came in that all the trains were in the app. Just use the app for all of it. Apparently, it was faster to just enter our list than taking oh-so-many calls for something rather trivial in the grand scheme of things.

