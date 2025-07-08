Man Constantly Suggests Getting Drinks At A Bar For Their First Date, But She Doesn’t Like That Idea And Ghosts Him
Imagine rekindling a relationship with an old friend, and sparks fly. When planning your first date, would you be open to the idea of getting drinks at a bar, or would you want to do something else instead?
In today’s story, one woman feels uncomfortable with the idea of getting drinks for their first date, but instead of directly telling her date how she feels, she ghosts him.
Now she’s wondering if she should’ve handled this situation differently.
Let’s read the whole story to decide.
AITA for ghosting a guy because he insisted on going for drinks on our first date?
I (20F) had been talking to this guy (22M) for about a month.
We knew each other from school (he was a senior) and reconnected recently.
The conversations were fun, flirty, and I was open to meeting him in person to see where things might go.
She didn’t like his idea for a first date.
When we started planning a first date, he kept suggesting we go to a bar and get drinks.
I personally don’t feel super comfortable drinking with someone I haven’t met properly yet, especially on a first date. I live in India, where that kind of setting—especially as a woman—can feel a little unsafe or just… not ideal unless I already know/trust the person.
So I subtly tried to suggest alternatives like coffee or lunch, hoping he’d take the hint.
He didn’t take the hint.
But every time, he pushed for drinks again.
It wasn’t aggressive or anything, but it felt dismissive of my comfort.
After a few back-and-forths like this, I ended up just losing interest and stopped replying.
Now I’m wondering: was that unfair of me? Should I have been more direct instead of ghosting him? Or was I right to just dip if I wasn’t feeling respected or unsure?
He clearly wasn’t taking her hints, and she didn’t like his suggestions. This relationship was doomed before it started.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This person thinks she should’ve said something.
Here’s another similar comment.
But this person points out that she DID speak up.
And this person agrees that she made the right decision.
Run away!
