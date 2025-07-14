Dad Doesn’t Mind Paying Child Support To His Ex, But Her Annoying Lawyer Costs So Much That She’s Not Benefiting From His Pay Increase

When it comes to divorce and child support, the most annoying part has to be the legal fees! Lawyers are expensive!

If your ex had a new job where he was making more money, the child support payment would increase. Would you contact your lawyer to try to make sure you got every penny you were owed, or, if you knew your ex was good about making the child support payments, would you leave your lawyer out of it?

In today’s story, which is told from the perspective of the ex-husband, the ex-wife’s lawyer gets involved, and it’s really going to backfire for her!

Let’s see what happens.

Want to squeeze every penny? Go ahead, but it’ll cost you. I’d like to preface this post by saying that both my ex and child are in a very comfortable situation – money has never been an issue and my kid is well looked after, fed and generally very well cared for. At no risk whatsoever. I have also never missed a child support payment, nor do I intend to. However…

His ex sounds horrible.

My ex and I have been at odds for a couple of years now about the custody of our kid. She’s repeatedly lied to the court, made fake reports to the police, filed for restraining orders, the whole 9. None of this has worked – I’ve been battling it by being consistent and defending myself. One of her tactics has been to set her lawyer after me to demand every penny for every little thing.

He doesn’t seem to mind paying child support.

I started a new job back in January, with which came a nice pay rise. I told my ex of this, she did nothing – she would have received the increased child support payment following the next tax return anyway, so no bother. However, in the most recent conflict we had, her lawyer picked up on my “change in circumstances” and demanded that I adjust the child support payable with immediate effect, as opposed to at the end of the tax year. I am not legally obliged to do this, however I comply – like I said, I’m happy to pay child support and it’ll reduce conflict.

His ex really isn’t benefiting from the increase in child support.

Now here’s the kicker. I’ve just received my annual pay rise: 2.1%. Given my ex’s stance that I absolutely must inform her of any change in circumstances, I have sent these details over. However this equates to roughly only $2 a month difference. What this has done, however, is cost her about an hour’s worth of time with her lawyer to calculate the difference, at roughly $300/hr. The time to recoup this legal cost with increased child support? 12 and a half years.

Don’t you hate legal fees? I feel kind of bad for his ex.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person’s ex is the same way.

Another woman wanted to avoid child support.

Hopefully she’s spending the money on her child.

This person shares a story about his friend’s dad.

The ex-wife clearly isn’t doing the math.

