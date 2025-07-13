Husband Found Out That His Wife Was Messaging A Coworker Every Day And Visiting His Home Too, So He Started Questioning Everything

Dirty secrets can ruin even the strongest relationships.

AITA for Suddenly Not Trusting My Wife of 10 Years?! I (42M) recently discoverd and confirmed this directly with my wife (42F). That she has been communicating with a single co-worker (M about 40) from a completely different and unrelated division. So, they’re not discussing “shop.” They were talking for at least 2 hours every day on Teams messenger.

This man’s wife has been going to her coworker’s house to feed his dogs.

This co-worker lives in our city, but over 30 minutes away. However, despite an already busy schedule, my wife also has repeatedly been inside of his home to “help out with the dogs” when he’s supposed to be out of town. Lastly, they are connected on Snapchat, which my wife already had installed on her phone from communicating with her much younger sister.

So he’s confused and concerned about several things.

The points I struggling the most with are: What single man wants to spend 2 hours a day talking with a married woman with kids? Why do they need to be connected on Snapchat? Why hadn’t she mentioned that she’s taking time out of her day to travel accross town to take care of someone else’s dogs? Obviosuly, just feeling disrepected.

It doesn’t add up. He’s right not to trust her.

