July 14, 2025 at 10:35 pm

Man Keeps Seeing Fake $1 Listings Online, So He Came Up With The Perfect Reply To Annoy The Sellers

by Heide Lazaro

Man shopping online using his laptop

Pexels/Reddit

Online marketplaces are supposed to make it easy for buyers and sellers, but when sellers post fake prices, it’s super annoying for buyers!

If you saw something listed for $1 online, would you assume that was the real price or a marketing trick?

This man was tired of sellers posting $1 listings just to grab attention when he knew in reality they were selling items at really expensive prices.

So, he came up with a creative way to respond that annoyed the sellers.

Read the full story below for more details.

People Fill Up My Marketplace Search with Their $1 posts for things they want $4,000…So I say:

“Hi, I’m definitely interested in this for $1! When can we arrange a pickup?”

I am fulfilled when they angrily tell me that’s not the real price and how clueless I am.

This man would get an irritated response from the sellers.

Often, they would respond:

“Did you really think you could buy [this item] for $1?”

Why? That’s just showbiz, baby!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s another witty reply.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 2.05.48 AM Man Keeps Seeing Fake $1 Listings Online, So He Came Up With The Perfect Reply To Annoy The Sellers

I like your response, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 2.06.23 AM Man Keeps Seeing Fake $1 Listings Online, So He Came Up With The Perfect Reply To Annoy The Sellers

Here’s what this person does.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 2.07.27 AM Man Keeps Seeing Fake $1 Listings Online, So He Came Up With The Perfect Reply To Annoy The Sellers

Finally, here’s a valid point!

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 2.07.59 AM Man Keeps Seeing Fake $1 Listings Online, So He Came Up With The Perfect Reply To Annoy The Sellers

If you post nonsense, don’t be surprised when someone throws it right back at you.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter