Man Keeps Seeing Fake $1 Listings Online, So He Came Up With The Perfect Reply To Annoy The Sellers

Online marketplaces are supposed to make it easy for buyers and sellers, but when sellers post fake prices, it’s super annoying for buyers!

If you saw something listed for $1 online, would you assume that was the real price or a marketing trick?

This man was tired of sellers posting $1 listings just to grab attention when he knew in reality they were selling items at really expensive prices.

So, he came up with a creative way to respond that annoyed the sellers.

Read the full story below for more details.

People Fill Up My Marketplace Search with Their $1 posts for things they want $4,000…So I say: “Hi, I’m definitely interested in this for $1! When can we arrange a pickup?” I am fulfilled when they angrily tell me that’s not the real price and how clueless I am.

This man would get an irritated response from the sellers.

Often, they would respond: “Did you really think you could buy [this item] for $1?” Why? That’s just showbiz, baby!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s another witty reply.

I like your response, says this person.

Here’s what this person does.

Finally, here’s a valid point!

If you post nonsense, don’t be surprised when someone throws it right back at you.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.