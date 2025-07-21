Man Sells Piece Of Furniture On Facebook Marketplace, But His Wife Thinks It’s A Really Bad Idea For Him To Drop It Off At The Buyer’s House

Have you ever bought or sold something on Facebook Marketplace?

You have to be careful to make sure it’s a legitimate transaction and that the person you’re buying from or selling to is honest.

The trickiest part can be finding a safe meeting space to pick up the item since not everyone wants a random stranger from the internet knowing where they live.

Yet, sometimes, especially if the item is particularly big or heavy, like a piece of furniture, the only option is to pick up from someone’s home.

In today’s story, one man sells a piece of furniture on Facebook Marketplace, and his wife is really upset when she finds out.

Let’s read the whole story to see if he messed up or if she’s overreacting.

AITA Offered to deliver furniture from my Facebook Marketplace listing to the buyer who didn’t have a truck, resulting in a fight with my wife Today my neighborhood was having a garage sale. I had several pieces of furniture that weren’t getting many looks so I decided to post them on FB marketplace too. Got a quick hit on the most valuable item with someone willing to pay my full asking price ($150). After a quick back and forth to finalize interest in the sale she mentioned needing to figure out how to get a truck to come pickup.

He offered to drop it off.

I happened to be heading in the direction that she indicated living (about 45 minutes from my house) to drop my daughter off at work, so offered to take the item to her house to get it off my driveway and out of my life (it has been sitting in storage collecting dust for a year). Somehow my wife missed this detail when I mentioned that I was going to load it up in my truck and drop it off for said buyer. I was pretty clear to my wife that the buyer did not have a truck so I don’t know what my wife thought I was doing.

Everything seemed fine at first.

Fast forward 30 minutes. I just completed dropping my daughter off at her job and am about to head to buyer’s house. My wife calls to ask about something random and I mention I am going to be back in about an hour, need to go finish dropping off the item at buyers house.

His wife was completely against this idea.

Wife says, no, you can’t go to some random person’s house that is offering to buy something you post on FB. That is risky and stupid and totally not worth the $150. Just take it to Goodwill and be done with it. I dismissed my wife’s concern leading to a now hours-long fight where she thinks I have no common sense and that I am doing risky things that are endangering me. So, AITA for offering to deliver a piece of furniture to someone’s house and dismissing my wife’s concern that it is too risky to do?

His wife is being unreasonable.

What he did is no riskier than the person who was buying it coming to their house to pick it up.

Since he’s here to tell tale, I assume nothing bad happened.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good question.

This person thinks he didn’t do anything wrong.

He did something nice not risky.

Is she also afraid to drive?

This person thinks he needs to go easy on his wife and consider her perspective.

At least the furniture is out of his garage!

That’s a win for most of us.

