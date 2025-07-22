Man Slams His Door Every Morning, So An Annoyed Neighbor Starts Playing Chopsticks On The Piano At Night

Imagine having a neighbor who is really loud, but when you talk to them about the noise, they claim there isn’t a problem.

Would you give up and try to live with the noise, or would you decide to give the neighbor a taste of his own medicine?

In today’s story, this neighbor fights fire with fire, or actually noise with noise.

Let’s see if it works.

He slammed the door every morning at 5am. So I practiced piano at 11pm. I live in an apartment where the walls are thin enough to hear someone sneeze two units down. So, like, basic noise courtesy kind of matters. Most people get that. But not my next-door neighbor.

This sounds REALLY annoying!

For some reason, he thinks doors are meant to be slammed not closed, not gently pulled shut, but full-body-thrown like he’s mad at it. And he does this every morning at 5am. No exaggeration. It’s how I wake up most weekdays now.

Sometimes he slams it twice because he forgets his phone or whatever, so bonus round for me.

He tried to talk to the neighbor about the problem.

One morning I ran into him and asked if he could maybe be a little quieter with the door. I kept it light, wasn’t rude about it. He just laughed and said, “It’s just a door. Relax.” Then walked off. Okay then. That night, I decided if he likes noise so much, I could contribute too.

He decided to try to annoy the neighbor.

I dragged out my old electric keyboard, plugged it in, and picked the loudest, most obnoxious organ setting I could find. Around 11pm when everything’s super quiet I sat down and started playing Chopsticks like a kid at their first piano lesson. Not well. Not rhythmically. And definitely not short. I did it the next night too. And the one after that.

The annoying piano music seemed to work.

On the fourth morning, the 5am door slam never came. It’s been over a week now. Peaceful mornings. No slamming. No passive-aggressive notes. Just… silence. So yeah. I guess sometimes you really do have to fight noise with noise. And hey maybe I’ll get good at piano again while I’m at it.

Fighting noise with noise is a good idea, and it’s great that it worked in this situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

