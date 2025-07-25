Man Takes His Time Pulling Out Of A Parking Spot, But An Impatient Driver Really Wants Him To Speed It Up

Have you ever been in a really crowded parking lot? I’m talking about a parking lot that’s so crowded that you literally have to wait for someone to leave in order to find a parking spot.

In this case, would you be annoyed if someone was waiting for your parking spot, or would you be courteous and try to leave quickly so they could get your spot?

In today’s story, one woman is waiting for a family’s parking spot, but she’s not going to get it.

Let’s find out why.

Old lady wanted to be impatient so I decided to be petty. This happened today. After going shopping at our local mall, my wife and I were putting our kids in the car as some lady was waiting for us to pull out so she could take the parking spot. As I am putting my oldest in the car, I was talking to him about what he wanted to do for lunch. During this conversation, the lady started getting agitated and beeping her horn at us.

The lady wanted their parking spot.

I didn’t know she was even there to begin with but I thought whatever. As I am getting in the car, my wife told me that the lady must want our spot because her blinker is on. Meanwhile, she just keeps beeping. So I said “screw it, I’m leaving.” This is when the petty revenge kicks in.

The lady was too close to his car.

As I try to back out, she was too close to my car so I couldn’t pull out of the spot. As I tried to move out, she kept closer to my car. I then tell my wife that I literally can’t get out because of this lady. In this entire timespan, about 5 minutes have passed.

He decided to make the lady leave.

I look at my wife and tell her, at this point the lady could have found another spot so since she didn’t want to let me out, I’ll make sure she finds another spot. I then pull back into the spot, park my car, and get out to walk back into the mall. The lady then speeds off from the spot while I immediately get back into my car and leave. Yes I am petty but you are also very impatient lady.

That is petty. The lady in the car shouldn’t have pulled so close that he couldn’t get out of the spot, but if it was a very crowded parking lot, I don’t see anything wrong with waiting for someone’s parking spot.

