Man Tried To Settle A $0.17 Bill, But When The System Wouldn’t Allow It, He Followed The Instructions

Big companies love to charge every last cent.

If you owed a company less than $5, but the minimum payment you could make online was $5, would you find another way to pay, like with cash or writing a check, or would you pay the $5?

This man had just switched from 5G internet to a new fiber provider.

He tried to settle a tiny leftover bill, but when their system wouldn’t allow it, he found a way to make them pay more.

Minimum payment is $5? Ok We’ve had 5G home internet from one of the top three cellular providers in the U.S. We’ve had this for the past year or so. But recently, we had fiber lines ran to our area.

This man called their previous provider to cancel the service.

As soon as we got the new service connected, I called to cancel our 5G. I called five days before the end of that month’s billing cycle and was told it just wouldn’t renew, but nothing more would be due since the month was prepaid. I received our final bill a few days ago for a whopping $0.17. This is less than the cost of the stamp it would take to mail a check.

He paid $5 and is waiting for the check for $4.83.

Instructions were to go online to pay, but when I entered the account number and payment amount, it wouldn’t allow me to continue. As the minimum I can pay is $5. So, I paid the $5. Instead of letting me pay the $0.17 and be done with it, they will have to pay what it takes to send me back a check for $4.83.

That serves them right for requiring a minimum payment.

Sometimes, trying to squeeze a customer for pennies will cost you dollars.

