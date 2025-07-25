Man Tries To Help A Woman Whose Car Ran Out Of Gas, But An Impatient Driver Won’t Stop Honking His Horn

Some people go out of their way to help others, and other people go out of their way to be rude and annoying.

If you were driving somewhere and saw someone who needed help, would you help, or would you rudely honk until they finally moved out of your way?

In today’s story, one man tries to help another driver who has run out of gas, but another driver is not nearly as considerate.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happens.

My dad’s revenge on a rude, impatient driver This story is from my dad. Back in the early 80’s around Christmas time. He was trying to leave the parking lot of the local mall. Traffic in this area was always a nightmare as there was only one exit lane and all the traffic piled onto a road with several traffic lights. It was cold and raining.

This dad sounds like a really great guy.

My dad sees a stopped car a few cars ahead of him. The poor driver had run out of gas on her way to the gas station across the street! She had managed to walk over to the gas station and get a small container of gas and was struggling to get the gas into her car. My dad (who was an engineer for the electric utility at the time) got his rain gear out of his car and went to help the woman. Of course this meant that two cars were now stopped in the single exit lane of the mall.

One driver was pretty impatient.

As dad was helping the woman put the gas in her car, the light turns green and a man several cars back decides to start honking his horn. So my dad stops what he’s doing and walks back to the honking man. I’m sure the man felt really tough as his was sitting, warm and dry, in his little sedan, honking his horn.

This dad knew just what to do to get the driver to be quiet.

That is until my dad, a very fit, 6’ 2” guy wearing his safety rain gear approached his window and said “Look, I’m trying to help this lady so she can move her car, but if you want to go help her put gas in her car, I’ll gladly sit here and honk your horn for you” 😊 Dad said the man immediately rolled up his window and sat quietly in the line of traffic until the woman got her car moving.

What a great story! I love that OP’s dad was trying to help that lady out and that he was able to put another driver in his place.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

