Employee Was Tired Of Everyone Drinking Coffee Without Making A New Pot, So He Made Sure They Got A Dose Of Decaf For Their Laziness

Don’t make coffee but drink the last of it? Drink decaf all day! I worked at a large call center for a medical imaging company. There were over 120 people that worked in that area. We had a communal kitchen in the center of the “racetrack.” There was three large carafes of coffee, one of which was decaf, the other two being regular blend. The rule, as with most places with this type of setup, is take the last cup, make the next pot.

One Friday morning, I started on the 5 am shift and got in to work. I made all three carafes of coffee, then went to my desk while they brewed. Phone rand and I was busy for about 1/2 hour. I went to get a cup of coffee and both regular carafes were empty, decaf is about 1/2.

I brewed another round of carafes and went back to my desk. I got another phone call, I got back to the kitchen after 20 minutes, and again, the carafes were empty. Well, screw this and them!

I brewed one carafe of regular coffee and the other two were decaf. I waited until it’s finished brewing, made myself two cups of coffee, and dumped it out. I brewed a third pot of decaf. For the rest of the morning, I was running into the kitchen and keeping those carafes full of decaf!

My boss had arrived and was having a coffee. He was commenting on how he just couldn’t seem to wake up this morning. He suggested we go across the street to the Tim Horton’s and get a coffee there as the walk would do him good.

I bought him a coffee and, on the way back, I told him what I had been doing. He cursed me then laughed. It was an interesting day watching the racetrack yawn and complain about being sleepy and drinking a lot more coffee than they normally did, and still couldn’t get fired up.

Decaf revenge at his finest!

Sometimes, petty revenge is best served decaffeinated.

