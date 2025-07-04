Employee Was Told Not To Leave Until All The Dust Was Gone, So He Spent 16 Hours Sweeping The Same Spot And Getting Holiday Pay

Some managers don’t realize that their instructions are pretty unreasonable.

Imagine being told to sweep the same area until there’s no dust. Also imagine working in a place where there is continually more dust. Would you keep sweeping the same spot all day long, or would you eventually move on to another spot even if there were still dust?

This man was working on Memorial Day, but the new foreman was rude and demanded that he keep sweeping the same spot over and over again until all the dust was gone.

My first good one I was brought in on cleanup for Memorial Day at my job. It was holiday pay, so I didn’t mind ($82.50 an hour). I started my list, which was sweeping a few inches of dust from an area.

This man was instructed not to leave the area until there was no more dust.

The new foreman was being a jerk. He told me to not leave the area until there was no dust. The thing is, dust is a major by product of our operation. As soon as I’d finish, there would be a light coating of dust again.

The jerk foreman yelled at him, reminding him not to leave his area.

I came down to start the next project. and he checked my area. He saw the light dusting and yelled at me to not leave that area until there was no dust. Fine by me. I spent eight hours at $82.50 pushing a broom. At shift change, the next foreman asked what I was doing.

So, he worked for 16 hours, just sweeping the dust off the floor.

I explained it to him. He laughed and said if I wanted a double, just keep sweeping. So I wound up pushing a broom for 16 hours, and the new foreman was written up for the company spending over $1000 for me to sweep one area all day.

That foreman was really being unreasonable!

If you’re going to give petty instructions, be prepared to pay the price.

