Homeowner’s Yard Is Flooded By A Neighbor’s Faulty Drainage System, And When The Neighbor Refuses To Let Him Pay To Fix It, The HOA Forces Them To Do It

If only we could interview our neighbors before deciding to buy a home, because sometimes next door neighbors can be wonderful, and other times they can make your life miserable.

I’ve had to deal with both kinds.

In this story, a man is dealing with the miserable kind, and when he tries to talk to him about an important repair issue, the neighbor ignores him.

That’s far from the end of it!

Let’s see how this man gets the problem solved.

Neighbors gutter is flooding my property didn’t want to fix. Ok I’ll pay. Now I won’t. Happened about 2 years ago friend reminded me of this today. My next door neighbors house is slightly elevated higher than mine. His gutter is not buried into a drainage system. It floods my side yard when it rains and had progressed to flooding my front yard. I have had nice conversations in the past but he is totally racist when referring to the people who live across the street who are wonderful nice people. I approached him about a year ago prior and asked him if we could jointly work on drainage issues.

His neighbor can’t afford to fix it.

He dismissed me immediately and said, “I don’t have any money to spend.” I said ok no problem and let it go for 6 months. I approached him again one day when he was outside and said I would like to fix it and I will get 3 estimates on the work and I will pay for it since I am such a nice guy and I had just gotten a bonus at work and I am tired of walking through a mud pit. He didn’t say anything and I told him I would get back to him with a plan and need him to sign off for HOA approval.

He went ahead and got estimates.

I am getting estimates around $2500 to bury his downspouts and tie in drains in the ground and run to a pop off valves in the back of the house. All 3 estimates wanted to do virtually the same work at around the same cost. So I contact the HOA and put in a request to fix. They then go to him for approval and he says I will not allow him to do the work on my house.

It seems ridiculous that he won’t let him pay to fix it, so he decides to take another approach.

Now I am thinking, your water run off is flooding my yard and you don’t want to approve and allow me to pay? The HOA comes back and said we talked to him and he will does not want you fix the issue. 90% of the water is coming from his downspout. So here comes the compliance part. I ended up putting in a walkway with shrubs on the side of the house but that doesn’t fix the flooding issue only helps that I don’t have to walk in it.

That wasn’t all he did!

I then filed multiple complaint against my neighbor with the HOA for the damaged caused. They send complaint letters to him telling him if he doesn’t fix the problem he would be fined. He had to hire his own company and fix his own drains the exact way that I was going to do them. Then he asked me if I was going to pay.

And I smiled and told him to go F off!!!

The neighbor wouldn’t have had to pay to fix the issue himself if he had been willing to let his neighbor fix it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbor was ridiculous to think he’d still pay.

Another person had a similar issue.

Whose side is the law on?

Another person thinks the neighbor was really, really stupid.

Some repairs really can’t be ignored.

Every homeowner knows that.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.