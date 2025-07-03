Meter Reader Yelled About Clearance Rules Before Morning Coffee, So He Gave Her An Exact Measurement And Watched Her Squeeze Through

Some people just aren’t ready to interact with humans before their morning coffee.

What would you do if someone barked at you over a rule you didn’t even know existed, right after offering them coffee?

Would you ignore their attitude and move on?

Or would you give them exactly what they demanded?

In the following story, one employee finds himself facing this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Ok well. Electrical meters require 18(?) inches of space between them and any object. I was not aware of that until I was informed (in an angry voice) by the person who read the meters. The type of meter that is on the side of a house. Having just said good morning to that person and offered them a cup of coffee, I was somewhat taken aback by their angry words. Silently, I reached into my desk drawer (yes, my office was in the utility room, that’s how I ranked) and pulled out my tape measure. My job was that of a QC coordinator in a boiler shop. All I did all day was read codes and customer specs. I was somewhat familiar with the idea of malicious compliance.

She should’ve been more careful with her attitude.

I walked over to the folding tables covered in customer final documentation in progress. I extended the tape measure 18 inches or whatever it was, I forget. I pulled the tables out exactly 18 inches. I walked back to my desk, sat in my chair, and sipped my coffee while she squeezed her much larger than 18-inch bottom down the eight-foot-long gap from the end of the table to the meters. All while she stared laser beams at me the entire way. One of the more satisfying coffees I have had.

