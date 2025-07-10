Micromanaging Board Member Demanded Detailed Daily Logs, So Homeless Shelter Director Included Every Minute, Even Bathroom Breaks

Some people don’t realize how ridiculous their demands are until you give them exactly what they asked for.

So, what would you do if a board member insisted on a detailed log of every task you did, down to the minute?

Would you use your judgment on what to include?

Or would you give them a rundown of every move you made?

In the following story, one homeless shelter director finds themselves in this exact situation and has some fun with it.

Here’s how it all went down.

Homeless shelter director log- including bathrooms!! When I worked in the non-profit sector (director of a homeless shelter), they paid me a salary. BUT they expected me to log everything I did throughout the day. I did this for the first couple of weeks of my job – vague stuff every hour or so. It would be things such as “client intake” or “meeting with volunteers.” An hourly log is reasonable. The micromanaging board member who was in charge of “overseeing” my work (keep in mind, they hired me to be the executive director… so they needed to trust me to know what I was doing lol) decided they wanted more details.

They probably didn’t want this level of detail.

I am petty, so I decided to be extremely detailed. For the next two days, I logged EVERYTHING down to the minute. Everything from “rolled my chair to the filing cabinet to pull resident discipline files” to “went to the bathroom to relieve myself.” Every 1-5 minutes was logged for those 2 days.

Frustrated, all she could do was walk away.

On the third day, no more logs were required. LOL. The micromanager was none too happy about it. She questioned why I felt the need to log my bathroom breaks. Her general sentiment was “you know what we meant.” But did I? I had done it their way- a reasonable way. But that had not been good enough. I was kind enough to point this out… which only set her into a tailspin. I am in the southern US, so all I got from her was the typical southern “Well, I never!” And a walk away huff/puff lol. Win! Non-profit sectors are the absolute worst micromanagers!!

Geez! That lady needed more work or something.

