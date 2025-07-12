July 12, 2025 at 3:47 am

Mom And Teenage Daughter Are Clothes Shopping, But Another Teenager Thought The Daughter Worked At The Store

by Jayne Elliott

Have you ever been out shopping, minding your own business, when another customer comes up to you and insists that you’re a store employee?

What would you do in a situation like this? Would you correct the customer, ignore them, or get a real store employee involved?

In today’s story, one mom and daughter encounter a customer who thinks the daughter is an employee at the store.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

I’m not putting away returns stay away from my shopping cart

I was shopping at a Kohls a few months back and I had picked out the clothes I want same with my daughters.

As we were walking around this other teenager who apparently didn’t go to school with my daughter approached and asked, “Can I take that shirt out of your returns so you don’t have to restock it.”

My daughter says, “I’m buying it and I don’t work here.”

Time to get a real employee involved.

The girl then steps in front of my daughter and says, “Look I’ve been looking all over for this shirt and I’m not leaving without it now hand it over before I call your manager!”

My daughter challenged her to do so and when an employee came to investigate what was happening she (employee) turned to the girl and said, “She doesn’t work here.”

We were told to move along while the employee dealt with the drama queen.

That’s so weird! Why would the other teen assume this woman’s daughter worked there?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A former Kohl’s employee believes this would happen.

Screenshot 2025 06 13 at 11.15.24 PM Mom And Teenage Daughter Are Clothes Shopping, But Another Teenager Thought The Daughter Worked At The Store

Another woman got mistaken for an employee at Walmart.

Screenshot 2025 06 13 at 11.15.44 PM Mom And Teenage Daughter Are Clothes Shopping, But Another Teenager Thought The Daughter Worked At The Store

This would’ve been a clever way to get revenge on the rude customer.

Screenshot 2025 06 13 at 11.16.09 PM Mom And Teenage Daughter Are Clothes Shopping, But Another Teenager Thought The Daughter Worked At The Store

Clearly, this customer thought the cart was for items that needed to be restocked.

Screenshot 2025 06 13 at 11.16.29 PM Mom And Teenage Daughter Are Clothes Shopping, But Another Teenager Thought The Daughter Worked At The Store

Maybe not carrying a purse is the problem.

Screenshot 2025 06 13 at 11.16.51 PM Mom And Teenage Daughter Are Clothes Shopping, But Another Teenager Thought The Daughter Worked At The Store

Why would an employee lie about not being an employee?

