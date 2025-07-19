Mother’s Need For Order Clashed With Husband’s Relaxed Approach, So Their Kids’ Summer Break Turned Into A Debate Over Parenting Styles

Sharing childcare over summer breaks can reveal sharp contrasts in parenting styles.

AITA for telling my husband what to do with the kids? My husband is a teacher and also has a side hustle, so he works a lot. Our kids are 15, 6, 4, and 2. We agreed that I would quit my job so he could grow his small business and also get a master’s degree.

I am the primary parent and take on the vast majority of household responsibilities. I went back to school and am almost done. I am set to student teach in the fall but have to have all of my classes completed by then. I am taking four accelerated classes over the summer. It’s very fast paced and demands a lot of my time. My husband is still working over the summer but only three nights a week for 2-3 hours at a time. He is now responsible for the majority of the childcare and household chores.

He’s a little ticked at me because I have told him what to do a few times. The kids have been watching an excessive amount of TV, and I told him to take them either to the pool or a museum or the backyard—just something other than TV. I also asked him to please loosely maintain meal and snack times, as if they snack all day, they eventually reach a point where 90% of their nutrients are coming from Goldfish crackers and dry cereal.

He clearly does not want this input, and I’m wondering if I need to just accept that my kids will spend most of the summer eating Goldfish and watching TV. I guess there are worse things in life, but it’s not how I run things, and I’m having a hard time with it. AITA for telling him to do stuff with the kids?

