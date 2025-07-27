Neighbor Kept Stealing Their Sunday Newspaper, So He Hid Fire Ants And Dirt Inside The Bag

It’s important to choose wisely when buying a home, because it comes with neighbors.

In this case, this man’s neighbor kept stealing their newspaper, so he had to take action.

Let’s read the whole story and see what he did.

The missing Sunday Paper At my first house, I had a next door neighbor where the dad/husband was only there sometimes. Around for several months, then not, repeat. One of those times every other Sunday my Sunday Newspaper would go missing.

They knew who was taking it and what to do.

When I caught on, I made a decoy Sunday paper but with less paper lining the bag then filled up the middle of the bag with as many fire ants and dirt as I could and closed it off with the twist tie.

It was a clear message.

I was up waiting and swapped out my paper for the decoy. Never had the paper go missing again.

He learned his lesson the hard way.

This was a proper non-confrontational way to make someone realize their behavior wasn’t going unnoticed.

