A Neighbor Steals A Tenant’s Package, So He Calls The Police And Talks To The Landlord About The Horrible Neighbors

I love ordering anything and everything online. It is so convenient to have whatever I need delivered directly to my door.

The only problem with online orders is that depending on where you live, there is the possibility of a thief stealing your package from your doorstep.

The person in this story experienced that problem, and he is out for revenge because he knows exactly who has his package!

Let’s see what happens.

Package thiefs faces eviction I live in a small apartment building. Most of our neighboring tenants are quiet and no issues, we all keep to ourselves and polite when we do interact. Tenants in one unit are a bit annoying. Loud till late at night, sometimes yelling/arguing, some are guys in early 20s that often have other friends over and smoke at their back door. We just kinda ignored it.

Then they had an expensive package delivered.

Until I had ordered package costing about $300. We never had issues with stealing packages so I didn’t think anything of having it shipped here. It was delivered and I had received a picture of the drop off location. It was right at that tenants back door.

He went to get the package right away.

Mind you I went to check as soon as I received a delivered notification (about 30 mins after posted time). It wasn’t there. I went to their door and asked them if they had seen it. They said no but when one asked me what it was, before I could even say, another tenant there let slip what it was.

Time to call the cops.

I acted like I believed them and left. I called the cops because it was obvious they had it. Thankfully the cops got it back for me, I think I might have scared the tenants a bit thinking I wasn’t going to do anything.

He wanted more revenge than a fine from the police.

I chose not to press charges as it would be a pain for likely only a fine. Instead I reached out to the landlord and made him aware of everything that happened and past annoyances too. He is now starting to build case for eviction, and I can’t wait to have them out.

They sound like they are horrible neighbors, so I hope the landlord is able to get them evicted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has to take precautions to avoid package thieves.

The landlord has probably had other complaints about these tenants.

These tenants probably have multiple bad habits.

A lot of people assume this wasn’t the first time someone complained to the landlord about these tenants.

How was the package shipped?

Package thieves are the worst!

I hope they all get caught.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.