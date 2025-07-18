New Teacher At Private School Was Just Going About Her Business, But A Senior Coworker Was Offended When She Didn’t Say Good Morning

When you’re new in a place, usually people go up to you and introduce themselves and the place, right?

But this is not what this woman’s coworker expected. She wanted her, an introverted new teacher, to go up to her, and when she didn’t, it really hurt her feelings.

The new teacher felt like she did nothing wrong, but other people suggested she could have handled the situation differently.

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITAH for not saying good morning? I (29F) recently started teaching at a small private school. I’m new, a bit introverted and still trying to find my feet with everyone. The kids seem to really connect with me, which feels great, but one of the other teachers (35F), has been cold and kinda rude toward me since day one.

She was judged from the beginning by this coworker.

She told the other teachers that I’m “proud” because I speak good English (it’s not our first language) and she thought that’s the reason I don’t say good morning to her. The thing is… she has never once said hi or initiated a conversation with me and I’m not the type to always start greetings with people I barely know. I feel like I get in people’s face by doing that. I figured if she wanted to be friendly, she’d say hi first since I’m new.

That is the natural way, but her coworker took offence.

And I say good morning to the kids because I’m a teacher and that’s what I’m supposed to do. She even cried one morning and said it was because I looked down on her. I didn’t even know that she was crying. I have never done or said anything to make her feel that way. To her or to anyone. Heck. I don’t even think about her when I don’t see her.

It caused quite the turmoil.

The vice principal called for a meeting with all the teachers and said we should apologise to each other. She said she’s sorry that she cried but I refused to apologise for anything. I said I have zero reason to be sorry for and I’m not going to be friends with her, especially since she escalated things so unnecessarily. Since then, I haven’t said hi to her or looked her way. I don’t want to be rude but I also don’t want to be made to feel like the bad guy for being quiet or introverted.

Some people disagree with her response.

Some colleagues say I should just “get over it” and be nice to her but I honestly don’t feel like I’m in the wrong here. And I have nothing to get over. I am professional and polite but I’m not about to chase after someone who clearly doesn’t want to be friendly. AITA?

This escalated way out of proportion… for no reason.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

This reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their point of view.

This person thinks it’s a maturity issue.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Exactly.

If her coworker had simply introduced herself instead of sulking, they could have been friendly like she wanted.

Her own behavior made that possibility way more difficult than it had to be.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.