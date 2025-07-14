Niece Asked For Her Son To Be Included In Her Uncle’s Obituary, But Now Her Cousin Is Ignoring Her Request

Family bonds don’t always follow traditional lines, but they can run just as deep.

AITA for asking for my son to be acknowledged in his grandfather’s obituary I was raised by my aunt and uncle from birth till 1st grade, so 7ish years, and I didn’t have a mom growing up, so I call my aunt mom. I don’t call my uncle dad because I had a dad growing up. I had my son 11 years ago and was the first of my cousins to have a child. My son calls my Aunt Gigi and considers her a grandmother. Before my son turned one at Christmas, I made a book for my uncle with all the pictures of him and my son. At the end, I asked if he would be his papa. My uncle cried and, of course, said yes.

My dad died when I was 18, and I don’t have a relationship with my biological mother. So on my side, my son knows my aunt and uncle as his grandparents. I have two cousins who are my aunt and uncle’s children, and my older cousin has a four-year-old and a 6-month-old. My uncle recently passed away, and of course, we were all there to be by his side. My cousin, who’s like a sister to me, sent me the obituary today, and it mentioned his two children and said he was also survived by his grandchildren, but only named my cousin’s two children.

I texted her back and just asked if maybe we could put in there something on the line of also survived by my son’s name who was like a grandson to him or something like that because my son is 11 and 1/2 and that was his grandfather to him, and I thought my uncle treated him like a grandson. My cousin hasn’t responded, and I don’t know if I’m out of line for asking, but I don’t want my son’s feelings to get hurt if and when he reads the obituary and he’s not acknowledged. It’s bad enough that the other kids already get way more spoiled than him, and he notices since he’s older and has made comments about it to me in the past. I mean, for six and a half years, he was the only grandchild, and he was always treated that way, and I just feel like it’s unfair not to acknowledge him at all in the obituary. AITA?

